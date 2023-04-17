Valeta Bauder of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away on Tuesday April 11, 2023, at the age of 103 years young.
Valeta was born in 1920 in San Jose, California, where she attended Campbell High School and San Jose State University (SJSU). While at SJSU, she was a member of the Alpha Iota International Honorary Business Sorority. Valeta was a pioneer for her era; attending college and being selected as a member of an all-female business sorority.
While in California, Valeta met her loving husband of 61 years, Roderick L. Bauder, while he was stationed as a member of the Navy. She married Rod and moved to Venice, Illinois in 1948 where she began her career as a clerk for Gulf, Mobile, and Ohio (GM&O) railroad where she worked until retirement. In 1949, Valeta gave birth to her one and only son, Roderick J. Bauder, to whom she was a loving mother until the day she passed. While in Venice, Valeta was a member of the Venice Junior Service Organization and was a caring friend to many in the community.
In 1993, Valeta and her husband, Rod, moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida upon the birth of her one and only grandchild, Ryan Bauder. Ryan was Valeta’s “pride and joy.” She enjoyed babysitting, taking Ryan to the park and the pool, and going to all his sports games as he got older. She was the best grandmother and enjoyed her moniker as “Maeme.” While in South Florida, Valeta was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale and the Elks Club of Pompano Beach.
Valeta lived a full, influential life and was loved by everyone she encountered. If she wasn’t spending time with her family, she was most likely gardening, baking, cooking, or dancing with Rod. Her Christmas cookies that she would send across the country to family and friends are certainly going to be missed. But it brings up great joy and peace that she is dancing to swing music in heaven with her loving husband.
Valeta is predeceased by her husband, Roderick L. Bauder, and sister, Patricia Jelcick. Valeta is survived by her loving son, Rod (Nancy) Bauder, grandson, Ryan Bauder, and three nephews, Tom (Shirlee) Jelcick, Terry (Karen) Jelcick, and James Jelcick.
In celebration of her life, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com