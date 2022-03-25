V. Darlene Govero, 79, passed away 12:30 am, Thursday, March 24, 2022 at her residence.
Born October 29, 1942 in Alton, she was the daughter of Joseph T. and Virginia (Turner) Warren.
On November 30, 1959 in Missouri she married Joseph Frank Govero. He died October 5, 2019.
Surviving are a son, Ronnie Govero of Wood River; daughter, Christine Doolen of Wood River; grandchildren, Kyle Doolen, Courtney (Adam) Miller; great grandchildren, Lorelei Doolen, Falynn Doolen, Reagan Miller, Reid Miller; brothers, Kevin Warren, Frank Warren, Ronnie (Dorothy) Warren, Jerry Warren; sisters, Tammy (Keith) Miller, Debbie (Tommy) Nasello, Janice (Larry) Mooney, Renee (Ron) Harshberger, Judy Warren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Terry Crawford; and daughter-in-law, Tina Govero.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Tuesday, March 29 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children.