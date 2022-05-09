Ursula McGaughey went home to be with the angels with her family by her side on May 2, 2022. Ursula was born to Roman and Katarina Smol in the Netherlands in 1938. After graduating from beauty school in 1955, she came to the USA via the Massdam in 1956. She was married to Donald McGaughey and they were together for more than 50 wonderful years.
She is survived by her son John (Julie) Yates of Bethalto, daughters Catherine Yates-Field of Bethalto, Maggie (Rick) Beer of Peoria, and step-son Steve (Lisa) McGaughey of Brighton, 8 grandchildren: Danielle Schultz, Calvin Field, Brit Yates, Jeremy Yates, Ashley Yates, Courtney Barrow, Ricky Jr. and Steven Beer; as well 3 step-granddaughters Lindsay, Laura, Leah, and 12 great- grandchildren.
Ursula spent an amazing 60 years as a hair stylist starting at Modern Beauty Salon, JCPenny and Dutch Hollow Salon, which she created in 1991, in memory of her birthplace. She enjoyed her friends and clients very much and had a special place in her heart for everyone she met. Although she had 11 official grandchildren; she was affectionately known as Mimi to many more that she called her own.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, a son, Hoyt Thomas, and siblings Edmond Smol, Helena Wade and Halina Lasinski.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto, IL.
