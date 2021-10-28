Tyler N. Timmins, 36, passed away 10:30 am, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital.
He was born December 18, 1984 in Alton, the son of Timothy Timmins of East Alton and the late Beverly (Zeisset) Timmins.
Tyler was a loving father, husband, brother, son, uncle, cousin and friend to all. He will be remembered as a very loving, loyal and kind man who never met a stranger and had a servant's heart of gold.
He began his 14 year law enforcement career as a Cadet for the City of Wood River Police Department, then a patrolman for the Village of Roxana Police Department and Chief in the Village of Worden, Patrolman in the Village of Hartford, before joining the Village of Pontoon Beach Police Department.
He is survived by his wife, Linsey (Hornberger) Timmins, whom he married on September 11, 2021 in Pocahontas, IL.
Surviving in addition to his wife and father, is his daughter Chloe Rice of Hartford, maternal grandmother, Eva Faye Zeisset of East Alton; stepmother, Laura (Evans) Timmins of East Alton; brother, Jake (Sabrina) Timmins of Fairview, TX; nieces, Lennon and Everly Timmins; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and thousands of "Brothers and Sisters in Blue"; as well as his beloved fur babies, "Scooter" and "Wrigley".
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Marcell "Chuck" Zeisset; and paternal grandparents, Carl and Mae Timmins.
Visitation will be held from 1-7 pm, Monday, November 1 at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Dr., Collinsville, IL 62234, with a First Responders walk through beginning at 6 pm.
Funeral services will be conducted at at 11 am, Tuesday at Gateway Convention Center. Pastor Jarad Corzine will officiate.
Private burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Tyler Timmins Memorial Fund c/o SIU-E Credit Union to further his legacy.
Venmo is the following: @TylerTimminsFamilyMemorialFund; Venmo link is www.venmo.com/u/TylerTimminsFamilyMemorialFund; Checks also can be sent to:Tyler Timmins Family Memorial Fund, 99 Supporting Services Road, Edwardsville, IL 62026
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.