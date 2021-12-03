Tyler Paul Street, 28, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at his home.
Born June 17, 1993 in Chesterfield, MO, he was a son of Donald R. Street and Karen (Sauerwein) Street. He was baptized in Christ August 15, 1993.
Tyler worked as a welder for Federal Steel in East Alton. He was a member of the Iron Workers Union and the Alton Owl’s Club. He enjoyed camping, boating, float trips and working on vehicles. He was an exceptionally good son to his parents. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he attended grade school.
He is survived by his father, Donald Street of Alton; his mother, Karen Street of Bethalto, his paternal grandpa Roy W. Street of Alton; his maternal grandma Maxine Sauerwein of Bunker Hill; a brother, Jeremy (Leslie) Street of St. Louis and nephews, Elliot and Adam; niece and goddaughter, Violet; a cousin, Alyssa Ann (Brandon) Killebrew; uncle and godfather, Wayne (Leigh) Sauerwein of Bunker Hill; aunt, Barbara (Willy) Webber of Alton and aunt and godmother, Cathy (Tom) Bensman of Mountain Home, AR; great aunt, Shirley Kopsie of Cottage Hills; great uncle Bill Street of Cottage Hills and many cousin and great friends..
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at Paynic Home for Funerals. Visitation will continue at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kale Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.