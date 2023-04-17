Twila Jeanne Stroup Holman, 75, of Alton, passed away at 3:54 a.m., Monday, March 27, 2023 at her granddaughter Kaitlin’s home in Alton while on hospice.
Born on April 3, 1947 in Marion County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Paul L. Stroup and Lillian D. (Porter) Stroup Holman and her step father Paul Holman who raised her.
Twila had been a Truck Dispatcher and had worked for several trucking companies in the area retiring after 20 years.
Survivors include one daughter, Kathy R. Bassman of Alton; one son Roger A. and Kim Bassman of Tuscon, AZ; nine grandchildren, Kaitlin I Mason & Cody, Kory & Ashley Mason, Tyler & Stephanie Jackson, Austin Bassman, Joshua Bassman, Maegan Hogg, Ryan Bassman, Rylie Ann Bassman, Hayley & Corry Wilton; six great-grandchildren, Matthew, Makynzie, Eric, Korri, Terri Jo, Grayson and with another on the way; three sisters, Aune Batson of Aviston, Pamela Holman of Chicago, Ember Shapiro of Phoenix, AZ; two brothers, Phillip Holman of Florida, Paul Bradley Holman of Edwardsville.
A celebration of Twila's life will begin at 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River with services following at 3:00. Hayley Wilton will officiate.