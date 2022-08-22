Twila Liley

Twila Sue Liley, 81, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born on October 7, 1940, the daughter of Jesse A. and Wreatha (Stumbough) Grover. She married Deon Liley in Hartford, IL, on June 21, 1958.
Twila worked for 20 years as the church secretary at First Christian Church. She then became a librarian for Hayner Library in Alton from 1998 to 2012. She attended the First Christian Church in Bethalto where she was a very active member. Twila enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids play sports and participate in their activities. She also enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing games, working puzzles, and watching game shows.
Along with her husband, Deon, she is survived by her children, Taffra Holman of Bethalto, Tracy (Sheila Altenbernd) Liley of Nashville, TN, Kyle (Becky) Liley of Troy, and Kent (fiancée Kim Amizich) Liley of Troy; grandchildren, Atalie, Bri, Darian, Alyssa and Adrian; and a sister, Starla (Gary) Johnston of Grafton.
Twila was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ernest Dale Grover; and a brother-in-law, Charles Duane Liley.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 10 am, Pastor Pat Heston will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.
