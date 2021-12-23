Troy Stone

Troy R. Stone, 65, passed away December 10, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born October 3, 1956 in Springfield, he was the son of Elza "Joe" and Francis (Sallee) Stone.
Troy enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, golfing and watching sports.
On April 12, 2003 in East Alton, he married Marsha Starbuck. She survives.
Surviving also are his children, Adam (Dee) Stone of Carlinville, Steven (Kelly) Stone of Collinsville, Amanda (Chris) Martin of Alton; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother, Dale (Kathy) Stone of Mineral, VA; a sister, Sally Haggard of Plato, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Earl and Paul Stone.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held from 1-3 pm, Monday, December 27 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River