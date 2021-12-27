Troy E. Hancock, 67, passed away December 21, 2021 at his residence.
Born in Wood River on October 23, 1954 he was the son of Betty Lou (Easter) Hancock and the late Curtis A. Hancock.
He had worked as a miller for Laclede Steel in Alton before retiring.
Surviving in addition to his mother are sons, Troy M. Hancock of Pensacola, FL, Matthew Hancock in Hillsboro, Alex Hancock of Arnold, MO; daughter, Angie (Joe) Barber of Elkville; nine grandchildren; a great grandchild; brother, Marvin (Brenda) Hancock of Cottage Hills; and sisters, Genevive Hancock of Swansea and Marlenia Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Donald and Alvin Hancock; and sister, Brenda Cassons.
Visitation will be from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the service
Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.