Troy Michael Bryant, 72, formerly of Bunker Hill, passed away at 10:12 a.m. Monday, September 5, 2022 at Bria of Godfrey.
Born Aug. 21, 1950 in Wood River, he was a son of Erbie Alfred Bryant, Sr. and Evelyn Dorothy (Paul) Bryant. Troy enjoyed working crossword puzzles.
Survivors include his brothers, Marvin Bryant of Seattle, WA and Kevin Bryant of Godfrey; two sisters, Donna Sisernos of Litchfield and Joann Ricter of Aberdeen, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rita Bryant and Betty Bryant; and two brothers, Erbie Alfred Bryant, Jr. and Dale Lowenstein.
Private burial will be at Fosterburg Cemetery.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com