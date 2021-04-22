Trisha Farmer Garrett, 46, went to be with the Lord, 7:40 pm, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Born May 24, 1974 in Alton, she was the daughter of David and Donna (Moore) Farmer of East Alton.
She was a self-employed cosmetologist and hairdresser for many years.
She was a loving daughter, sister and mother.
Surviving in addition to her parents are two daughters, Kayla Garrett and Savannah Garrett both of East Alton; and brother, Brian (Shannon) Farmer of East Alton.
A Celebration of Live visitation will be held from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm, Saturday, April 24 at Cornerstone Church,750 S. Moreland Rd, Bethalto, IL. Pastor Erik Scottberg will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to her Children's Education Fund established at Midwest Members Credit Union.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.