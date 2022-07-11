Trevor L. Johnson, 55, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his home.
Born Sept. 24, 1966 in Alton, he was the son of Gale and Delores Johnson.
Trevor worked as an auto tech for Andy’s Auto Body and most recently at Prairie Street Auto in Bethalto. He enjoyed working on cars, racing, and motorcycles. He especially loved his daughter and his granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife Glenda of South Roxana; his daughter Megan (Justin) Greco of Rosewood Heights; two granddaughters, Kynsleigh and Ryleigh Greco; his mother, Delores Johnson and his sister, Lawana (Ross) Wells, all of South Roxana.
He was preceded in death by his father and his beloved dog, Pete.
According to his wishes, there will be no services.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.payncifh.com