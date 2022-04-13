Travis Nash

Travis Dean Nash, 36, of Marine, IL passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1:42 pm at his home.
He was born on December 16, 1985, in Alton, IL the son of Ricky Nash and Susan Baker.
Travis was a huge NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt fan. He loved going to races at the Speedway in Granite City and was a Duke College Basketball and Chicago Blackhawks fan. Travis loved his dog, Lynard, and most of all he loved his family and his children.
He is survived by his mother, Susan Padgett (Jeff) of Highland, IL; a son, Lukas Nash of Marine, IL; a daughter, Leah Nash of Highland, IL; a brother, Cory Nash of Highland, IL; maternal grandmother, Tanya Harp of Bethalto, IL; paternal grandmother, Sheri Nash of Wood River, IL; maternal grandfather, Jim Baker of Godfrey, IL; and paternal grandfather, Richard Nash (Judy) of Louisiana, MO; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Nash; maternal grandfather, Larry Harp; and maternal grandmother, Joyce Baker
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Cremation rites will follow, and a burial of ashes will take place at a later date.
Memorial can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
