Tracy M. Bogard, 56, died at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2023 at her home in Godfrey. Born August 17, 1966 in Alton, she was the daughter of Ellen (Bose) Bogard of Godfrey and the late Stephen T. Bogard. Tracy was a certified athletic trainer in both Illinois and Missouri. She worked as a certified trainer for Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL and was the head athletic trainer at Barrington High School. She was a driver for First Student Bus Company in Edwardsville and was also a contracted employee for Procter and Gamble. Tracy was a member of the Godfrey First United Methodist Church and also the P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter JZ. Along with her mother, she is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Jennifer Bogard of Godfrey, niece and nephews, Adam Bogard, Sarah Bogard, and Logan Bogard, two great nephews, Bentley and Louis Bogard. A memorial visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Pastor Jay Hanscom will officiate. Memorials may be made to HealingALS.org or P.E.O. International. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
