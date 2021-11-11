Tony A. Scoggins, 56, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021.
Born in Alton on March 30, 1965, he was the son of Gary Scoggins of Bunker Hill and the late JoAnn (Dixon) Scoggins.
Surviving in addition to his father are his wife, Carol (Sewell) Scoggins of Cottage Hills; son, Daniel Scoggins; daughter, Heather Scoggins; grandchildren, Damien Scoggins, Gracie Pence; and sisters, Lisa Rhoades and Tammy Laughlin.
He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Gary Scoggins.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 pm until time of service at 1 pm, Tuesday, November 16 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Jim Hooker will officiate.
Private interment will be in Upper Alton Cemetery.