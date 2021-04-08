Tony Ray Brinkman, 55, passed away at 2:45 PM on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Belleville, IL.
He was born on October 3, 1965 in Alton, IL to Michael and Carol (Lovell) Brinkman.
Tony's love of the river led him to work as a Marine Engineer for 35 years. He had a passion for animals, good times and fast cars. He is remembered for his great sense of humor.
Tony is survived by his parents; a wife, Shanna Juenger; a daughter, Brittney Quigley; two sons, Dennis Brinkman and Michael Brinkman; a brother, Thomas Brinkman; two sisters, Theresa Sauerwein (Jon) and Terrell Skelton along with several nieces, nephews, and good friends.
Visitation will be from 1 PM – 5 PM on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Per the family's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials are suggested to the family at gofund.me/9f7e2900
