Tonia Unterbrink, age 51, passed away at Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home.
She was born September 4, 1970 in Alton, the daughter of Rodger and Cynthia (Tinsley) Eaker. She married Kent Unterbrink on May 11, 2013, and he survives.
Tonia loved music and crafts, and growing flowers and plants. She enjoyed sports and Nascar. Tonia loved traveling with her husband. her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandkids. She is remembered as loving her animals.
In addition to her husband, Kent; she is survived by three children, Corey Curry of Coffeen, IL, Cyle and Barbara Curry of Benld, IL, and Cayla Curry and her husband, Cody Burch of Wilsonville, IL; two step-sons, Blake Unterbrink and Brady Unterbrink, both of Hartford; her siblings, Troy and Tammy Eaker of White City, IL, Trish and Mike Null of Wood River, IL, Tammy and Josh Corrington of Cottage Hills; a father and mother-in-law, Ronald and Connie Unterbrink; a brother-in-law, Kevin Unterbrink; and many grandchildren, Nieces, and Nephews that she loved deeply.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and grandparents.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 3:00 pm until the time of a Celebration of Life at 6:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Nancy Brooks officiating.
A private family burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kent Unterbrink to help with expenses.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.