Tomma Becker

Tomma J. Becker, 72, died at 1:41 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab. Born February 25, 1950 in Carrollton, IL, she was the daughter of Thomas and Frankie Baker. She retired as a secretary for the Alton Mental Health Hospital in 2011. On August 31, 2001 she married Thomas “Tom” Baker in Grafton, IL. He survives. Also surviving is a step-daughter, Dana Turner (Martyn) of Jerseyville, two step-sons, Matthew Becker (Trina) of Charleston, IL, and Chris Becker (Megan) of Springfield, IL, and 11 step-grandchildren, Ethan Porter, Elle, Brody, and Abel Short, Morgan, Mattson, Jonah and Jackson Becker, Jalin, Kenyan and Parker Turner. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bluff City Grill in Alton on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m., all her friends and family are welcome to come. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
