Todd Charles Wineland, 52, passed away at 9:55pm on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on June 2, 1969, in St. Louis, the son of the late Charles and Virginia (Seagroves) Wineland. He married the former Kariann Guess on December 13, 1997, in Ladue, Missouri, and they later divorced. Survivors include his former wife: Kariann Wineland (Eric Schalk), his son: Charles Wineland of Bethalto, his daughter: Clara Wineland of Bethalto, his sister and brother in law: Tamra and Victor Everhart of Clinton, Indiana, his step – mom: Jean Wineland of Osage Beach, Missouri, his sisters in laws, brothers in law, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Todd attended both the University of Missouri, Columbia as well as the University of Missouri St. Louis and graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Business. Todd was formerly employed as a customer development manager for Energizer.
Upon being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Todd took his enthusiasm to travel, purchased a travel trailer and began exploring the United States as well as Canada with his family. Todd had an incredible knack for research and that talent paid off in planning and executing the most epic family vacations. Todd managed to visit 49 states, as well as five countries Canada, England, Ireland, Scotland, Mexico, and China.
Todd also had a love for sports, any and all sports, but a true affinity for baseball. Many nights, Todd could be found in his garage listening to the Cardinals baseball game on the radio, with it on the television in the background, having a cold beer, and swinging his wooden bat while the aroma of supper was making the evening air fragrant. He also enjoyed the many Fantasy Teams he was on from football to Indy Car. Mainly he loved the banter with his fellow Fantasy Mates and the gloating when the laurels came his way which, to their chagrin, was more often than they would've liked.
Todd attained many accomplishments throughout his life and went on many adventures, but his most proud achievement was being Charles and Clara’s dad. And the adventures that he most liked to go on was anything that included his family.
Todd will be forever remembered and missed by so many people. As you look back on your memories with this beautiful soul, that is gone too soon, find a way to smile about the time you had with him and the memories you were able to create because you knew him.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 1pm until time of reflection at 3pm on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the ALS Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.
