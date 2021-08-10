Todd J. Zucca Sr., 67, passed away at 4pm on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 19, 1953, in Highland, Illinois, the son of the late Deno and Hazel (Gillespie) Zucca. He married the former Sharon Diane Kearbey on April 16, 1999, in Edwardsville, and she survives. Other survivors include three sons and a daughter in law: Todd Zucca, Jr. of Pocahontas, Illinois, Dominic Zucca of Hillsboro, Illinois, Brian and Sundi Zucca of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, two daughters and sons in law: Jami and Thomas Rose of Hartford, Amanda and Bradley Anderson of Glen Carbon, nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, two sisters and a brother in law: Tina Aber of Pocahontas, Carol and Joe Heilig of Pocahontas, a brother and sister in law: Deno and Vicki Zucca of Highland, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Todd was employed as a machinist at Basler Electric in Highland for over twenty years. He was an avid golfer. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Charles Zucca and Tony Zucca.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 3pm until time of funeral services at 5pm on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Following the services and in accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
In accordance with the current CDC guidelines, the family asks that face masks be worn.
Memorials are suggested to the Hartford Fire Department and will be accepted at the funeral home.
