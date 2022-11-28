Tina M. Williams Born August 7, 1959 she had fallen asleep in death on November 18, 2022.
Tina was born in Alton IL to the late William L.P. Goodman and the late Shelby J. Perry.
Tina was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on April 6, 1975 she was active in the ministry teaching and sharing Bible truths that she held close to her heart. Romans 8:14 describes Tina and the love she had for Jehovah.
She is survived by two sisters Shelia (Michael) Vielie, Schendora (Earl) Moore of Jacksonville IL, and four brothers Lynn Sanders of Columbus Ohio, Craig (Berta) Perry Sr., Rondell (Darlene) Perry Sr., Timothy Perry Sr. of Alton IL. and twenty nieces and nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends and they all lovingly called her Aunt Bunny.
She was proceeded in death by her loving parents.
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 2307 Union School Road in Alton.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home of Alton has been entrusted with arrangements.
