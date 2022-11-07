Tina Evans, 56, of Wood River passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 29, 1966 in Alton to Donald E. and Doris M. (Lamparter) Fleigle. Tina worked as a Machine Operator at Imperial Manufacturing and had previously worked for 18 years at Shop N Save in Wood River. Tina loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors and had a green thumb. She was the life of the party and enjoyed life to the fullest. She never met a stranger.
She is survived by her fiancé, Timothy Colley of Wood River; sons, Kyle (Stephanie) Crawford of Bethalto, Kory Crawford (fiancé, Felicia Cracchiolo) of Alton and Kody Parker of Alton; grandchildren, Graci Crawford, Abbi Crawford, Gage Parker, Haysen Parker, Veda Case and Wryn Crawford; brothers, Gregory Fleigle (significant other, Sherrie Millsap) of Wood River and Mark Fleigle (fiancé, Gail Giberson) of Hardin and sisters, Madonna (Rick) Mosley of TX, Julie Kruckeberg (fiancé, Russell Hobson) of NE and Tracy (Bob) Streeper of Bethalto.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 pm. until the time of services at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Paynic home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. In lieu of Flowers memorials can be made to Illinois School for the Visually Impaired. Online guest book available at www.paynicfh.com.