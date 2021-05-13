Timothy W. Anderson, 61, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Born Oct. 2, 1959 in Alton, he was the son of James W. and Christine (Combs) Anderson of Wanda.
He loved his work, driving a truck for Schiber Truck Co., where he had worked for the past 16 years. He enjoyed golfing, camping at Coffeen Lake in his trailer, and loved fishing. He also was an accomplished handyman and craftsman.
He married Rosemary Ballard Jan. 2, 1981 in Alton. She survives.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Rose Anderson of Wood River; his sister, Veronica (Charlie) Krome of Wood River; his nephew, Christopher Anderson-Krome of Olney, IL; and his sister-in-law, Cathy Ballard of Delhi. He was loved by many aunts, uncles, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James W. Ballard and his father- and mother-in-law, James W. and Peggy June Ballard.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 15 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 9 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Esophageal Cancer Treatment at Washington University.
