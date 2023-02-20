Timothy Burton Singleton, 55, passed away 7:02 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born February 15, 1968 in Belleville, he was the son of Robert and Annie Christine (Milan) Singleton.
He had worked as a maintenance man for Hillcrest Apartments.
On February 14, 1988 in Alton, he married Caprice "Cappy" Holmes. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Joseph Singleton of Des Moines, IA; daughter, Danielle Singleton of Alton; brothers, Perry Singleton and Mark Singleton both in Missouri, Mike Singleton and Scott Singleton Singleton both of Granite City; half-brother, Robert Singleton of Granite City; many nieces and nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister in infancy.
No services have been scheduled, cremation rites were accorded.
Memorials are suggested to Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.