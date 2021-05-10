Timothy Joseph Mackelden, 45, died at 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 30, 1975 in Alton the son of Thomas J. Mackelden and Carla J. (Krotz). He was a laborer working in construction and also was a mechanic. Timothy attended SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Keelyn Bloch of Alton, three sisters, Gwen Noel of Alton, Jennifer Mackelden of Alton, Amy Minner of Alton and one brother, Kyle Minner of Alton. A memorial visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Memorials may be made to the family. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
