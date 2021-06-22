Timothy James Moore, age 39, formerly of Alton, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at his home in Houston, Texas.
He was born August 11, 1981, in Daytona Beach, Fla., the son of David and Cynthia (Wise) Moore.
Tim attended St. Matthew’s Elementary School, East Middle School and Alton High School. He also attended Lewis and Clark Community College, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, University of Houston and graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center with a degree in Cytogenetics.
Upon graduation from UT, Tim was employed at M.D. Anderson Hospital and later at Texas Children’s Hospital in the cytogenetics lab divisions.
Tim enjoyed playing golf, serving as captain of the golf team at Alton High School. He also volunteered teaching the sport to youth. Tim loved spending time with family, exercising and watching sports.
In addition to his former spouse, Linh (Nguyen) Moore, he is survived by two daughters, Katelinh and Evalinh Moore of Houston,Texas; his parents, Cynthia and David Moore of Alton; his brother and sister in-law, Matthew Moore and Carmen Moore of Alton; his sister, Angela Feltner of Austin,Texas; nieces, Brooklyn and Ole Moore and Alice Parks of Alton; nephew, Matthew Moore of Alton; his aunts and their spouses, Rebecca Moore of Alton,Traci Hahn and Suzan Pickels of Houston, Texas; and Sandra and Rick Saunders of Norfolk, Va.
Tim is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Jo Ducey; paternal grandparents, Frank and Marilyn Moore; and great-uncles, Jack Hembrow and Fr. William Hembrow.
A combined Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, to celebrate his life and that of his grandmother, Mary Jo Ducey.
Memorials may be made to TheMooreGirls2021@gmail.com via PayPal or Zelle for Tim’s daughters’ College Education Fund.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is assisting the family with arrangements.