Timothy E. Gossett, 64, passed away 6:15 am, Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born October 19, 1957 in Alton, he was the son of Willard "Willie" and Edna (Godwin) Gossett.
He had been a call center operator for American Water for 13 years. He loved music, "Blues" and "Rock and Roll", was an avid reader and enjoyed studying history. Tim was a member, Past President and Chapter Advisor for T.K.E. Fraternity.
On September 26, 1981 in Bethalto, he married Winona Rice. She survives.
Surviving also are a daughter, Sarah Gossett of Alton; four grandchildren, Carter, Payton, Alyia and Marley; and brothers, Jeff (Martye) Gossett of Godfrey, Randy Gossett of Alton.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Friday, January 28 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Fr. Donald Wolford will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.