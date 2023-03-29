Timothy Fleming

Timothy James “Buck” Fleming, 70, died at 5:14 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023 at his home in Godfrey. Born November 25, 1952 in Alton, he was the son of Vincent J. and Roberta L. (Williams) Fleming. Buck was a 1971 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and earned a bachelor degree from SIUE. He was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton and retired as a self-employed contractor. He was a great lover of all things in nature, especially Labrador Retrievers. He was The #1 Green Bay Packers Fan. Surviving are his brother, Dennis Patrick Fleming (Tracey) of Edwardsville, a sister, Kathleen Ann Davidson (Michael) of Alton, niece and nephews, Tricia, John and Joseph, and great nieces and nephew, Natallie, Nathan, Lilly, and Miracle. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of prayer service at 12:00 noon Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church Capital Campaign. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
