Timothy C. Outhouse Jr., 26, of Alton, IL passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:20 pm.
He was born in Wood River, IL on September 25, 1994, the son of Timothy Outhouse Sr.
Tim was a jokester, and very happy go lucky guy who just enjoyed life. He loved spending time with his family and friends and had a very special bond with his grandma. Tim was a Dallas Cowboy fan and Chicago Cubs fan; and enjoyed BBQing, being outdoors and fishing. He will be missed for his great smile and the belly laugh he had.
Tim is survived by his father and stepmother, Timothy and Melissa Outhouse; mother, Tracy Oster; grandparents, Charles “Butch” and Penny McCormick; Grandfather, Terry Oster; siblings, Taylor and Tessa Outhouse, Aspen and Zoey Cook, Trenton and Tony Oster, and Mikyia and Malacchi Talbert; an uncle, Jeremy Brown (Meagan); a great grandmother, Mary Lou Outhouse; cousins, Ariana and Austin Outhouse, Adison Masella, Carter Brown, and Brayden Broche; his girlfriend, Sam Duran; and his step-daughter, Emily Duram; along with many cousins and great aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Dennis Outhouse; great grandfather, Kenneth Outhouse; great grandmother, Vivian Brown; great grandfather, John Brown Sr.; and great grandparents, Carl and Marion McCormick.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
Memorials are suggested towards getting a Memorial bench put at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. Please make check payable to Timothy Outhouse.
