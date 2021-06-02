Tim Ash, 42, passed away at 8:35am on Monday, May 24, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on December 5, 1978, in Maryville, Illinois, the son of Frances (Steele) Ash of Wood River and the late William Henry Ash. He married the former Crystal Sheppard on May 2, 2020, in Troy, and she survives. In addition to his mom and his wife, Tim is survived by his children: Alayna Sheppard, Brianna Durham, Keeley Durham, Tayler Ash, Matthew Ash, Elijah Ramaker, a sister and brother in law: Kristina and Jason Hampton of St. Ann, Missouri, two nieces: Nicole Pickel and her husband: Eric, Alyssa Hampton, and other extended family and friends.
Tim was employed as a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator for the City of O’Fallon. Tim enjoyed spending time with his family, throwing darts, helping his work family and friends, and training his three dogs. He was a ten year member of the Laborer’s International Union of North American Local 100.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial services will be held at 4pm on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the First Christian Church in Wood River. Walter McCaslin will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the family and will be accepted at the services.