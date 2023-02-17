Thomas W. Bartholomew, 77, went to be with his Heavenly Father at 7:00 am on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his home after a short battle with cancer with his family by his side.
He was born on December 23, 1945, the son of the late Theodore and Virginia (McCleery) Bartholomew.
Thomas married Mary A. Fritz on May 16, 1970, in St. Charles, MO. She preceded him in death.
Thomas worked for Ford Motor Company and retired in 2006. His co-workers called him "Turtle-Tom." He liked to spend time with friends at local area restaurants and his generosity toward others was unmatched.
He will be deeply missed by his children, their spouses, and grandchildren; Thomas and Holly Bartholomew of DeMotte, IN., Antoinetta (Toni) Bartholomew of Bethalto, Mark Bartholomew of Bethalto, and Joe and Shari MeGeehon of St. Charles, MO.; eight grandchildren, Brittney and Dustin Rigdon, Ryan Bartholomew, Luke Bartholomew, Mark Bartholomew Jr., Emily McGeehon, Madelyn McGeehon, James McGeehon, and Teresa Anne Webster.
He is also survived by four sisters and two brothers and their spouses; Phyllis Brockman of Alton, Peggy and Gary Kruemmelbein of Bunker Hill, Paula Vandiver of East Alton, Pam and Tom Hawkins of Alton, Terry and Mary Bartholomew of St. Louis, MO., and Todd Bartholomew of Brighton.
Additionally, he is survived by a good friend, Jim Scoggins, who would visit Tom frequently; and special adopted grandson, David Lee Seymour. Also, a true blessing, Missy Miller, who spent endless hours by Tom's side until the very end. She was a big support to his family during his last days.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Randall Copeland officiating.
Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
