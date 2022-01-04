Thomas Richard Hess, 39, of Wood River passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021at his home. He was born July 3, 1982 in Alton to Robert “Bob” Michele “Shelly’ (Ogle) Hess. Tom served his country in the United States Marine Corps in Iraq. In his free time he enjoyed watching sports.
He is survived by his parents, Bob and Shelly Hess of Millstadt; son, Ashton Ryder Pastore of Edwardsville; maternal grandmother, Mary Ogle of Roxana; sister, Lauren (Jim) Horman of Bethalto; uncle and aunt, Mark and Kim Ogle and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Hess; paternal grandparents, Richard and Helen Hess; maternal grandfather, Brian Ogle and an aunt, Janet Hess.
A private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Paynic Home for Funerals entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.