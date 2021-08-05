Thomas R. Jenkins, 77, of Alton, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 10:29 AM at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 28, 1943 the son of Raymond E. and Anna M. (Jenkins) Jenkins. On November 5, 1966, he married Rita M. Grigg at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. She survives and is grateful for the 54 years of marriage they shared.
Thomas was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He retired from Olin Corporation. Thomas took great pride in working with Senior Services, whether he was volunteering his time, or employed as a transporter, he found great joy in his time spent with the Seniors. He was awarded the Molina Healthcare Commuinty Champions Award in 2015 for the State of Illinois. Thomas was known for his sense of humor and had such a knack for making people laugh. Thomas treasured his time spent with friends and family, he was a gift to seniors and children.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Aaron (Cynthia ) Jenkins of TN and Adam (fiancée Rebecca Lindley) Jenkins of Alton; three grandchildren, Jordan (Nicholas) Huestis, Caleb Jenkins and Ryan Jenkins; one great-grandchild, Grayson Huestis; two brothers, Ronald (Kathy) Jenkins of Michigan and James Jenkins of Michigan along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Nelson.
Per the family’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is entrusted with professional services.
A visitation will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 10:00 am until a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton.
In lieu of flowers Memorials may be given to Calvary Baptist Church – Operation Christmas Child.
