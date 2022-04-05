Thomas L. Newcomb, 66, a lifelong resident of Bethalto, IL passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:10 am at his home.
He was born on July 6, 1955, in Wood River, IL the son of Gerald and Lorene (LeClaire) Newcomb who preceded him in death.
He is survived his siblings, Jonathan Newcomb (Connie) of New Lenox, IL, David Newcomb of New York City, NY and Ellen O’Connor (and the late Gene O’Connor) of Mahwah, NJ. He also had three nieces and one nephew.
Tom had a master’s degree in Geology from SIU, but chose to be a master carpenter, restoring antiques was his passion.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a burial of ashes will take place at a later date at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Bethalto. Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
