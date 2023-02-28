Thomas Morrissey, M.D.

Thomas Earle Morrissey, M. D. died February 28, 2023.
He was born on 14 May 1931, the younger son of Edmund H. and Emma (Miller) Morrissey.
Upon graduation from Marquette High School, he attended Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, from which he transferred to Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Both his Bachelor of Arts and Medical degrees were received from that institution. His medical degree was granted in 1957. He pursued his education and training at St. Louis County Hospital as an intern and at St. Louis Children's Hospital as a resident. Upon completion of his residency, he served on active duty in the U.S. Army for two years as a Captain in the Medical Corps. He returned to Alton in 1962.
On July 16,1955, he married the former Mary Josephine McGrath at St. Cecilia's Cathedral in Omaha. She died in 2009.
Dr. Morrissey was a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics. He had been on the active staff of all three of the Alton hospitals, serving as Chief of Staff of St. Anthony's and the former St. Joseph's hospitals. He had been Chairman of the Pediatric departments in all three hospitals as well as Chairman of many committees and advisory boards. He was a long-time member of the Alton Civil Service Commission serving as the Commission's Chairman.
Dr. Morrissey was a student of French literature and language and also a student of art history, in which field he had eight articles published in scholarly regional, state, and national journals. His book, Six Artists of St. Louis, was published in December of 2020.
He is survived by four sons and one daughter, their spouses and seven grandchildren and one great grandchild: Thomas (Patty) Morrissey, Patrick (Kim) Morrissey, Robert (Joan) Morrissey, Stephen (Laura) Morrissey, and Ann Morrissey. The grandchildren are: Kathryn, Stephen (Elizabeth), Anna, Claire, and Thomas Morrissey, and MaryRose and Elizabeth Breheny, and great grandchild, Davis Jane Morrissey, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife of 54 years, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Louise Morrissey, a son, Phillip Blake Morrissey, and a brother, Edmund M. Morrissey.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton.
Burial will be private at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School or Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.