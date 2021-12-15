Thomas Milford Miller, 79, passed away 5:15 pm, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born February 7, 1942 in Cairo, IL, he was the son of Milford and Nadine (Smith) Miller.
A U.S. Army veteran, he worked as an operator for Shell Oil over 20 years before retiring in February of 2001.
He was a founding member of Splinter Creek and enjoyed riding motorcycles; was a very active member of Holy Angels Parish in Wood River; and enjoyed watching his son, Adam, play basketball.
On October 18, 1962 in Cairo, he married Linda Bruce. She survives.
Surviving also are two sons, Adam (Kristen) Miller of Wood River, Stephen Miller of West Plains, MO; a daughter, Julie (Bobby) Laubscher of Wood River; two grandchildren, Jack and Jason Miller; two step-grandchildren, Kim and Brian Laubscher; and five step great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Deanna Worthington.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, Monday, December 20 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military honors presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Holy Angels Parish.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.