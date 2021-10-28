Thomas Michael Grossheim, 51, died at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born August 30, 1970 in Alton, the son of Lois Mary (Huttner) Grossheim of Alton and the late Edgar George Grossheim. He worked for Weir Minerals in St. Louis as the Developmental Coordinator for 15 years. Tom was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served as a youth group minister and always volunteered with the Oktoberfest celebration. As a Lay Carmelite he lived his faith to the fullest and led many people to Christ. He sponsored many people coming into the Catholic Church through the RCIA program. He had many talents and interests with a variety of projects always in the works. Tom was an avid runner, wood worker and enjoyed brewing his own beer. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and kayaking. He especially enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Bennet Springs and Canada. On July 20, 1991 he married the former Jeanne E. Minzer in Alton. She survives. Along with his mother and wife, he is survived by his children, Michael, Brandon, Lindsey, Rebecca, Elizabeth and Gianna Grossheim, and siblings, Eddie Grossheim, Jeanne Birdsell (Jim), Lois DuMey (Dennis), and Steve Grossheim (Carol), 14 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews and numerous Godchildren. He was preceded in death by his father. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
