Thomas Henry Curren III, 69, passed away at 9:30 PM, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on May 1, 1952 in Oneida, NY, the son of Thomas H. Jr. and Neva B. (Boeckler) Curren.
Thomas enjoyed socializing. He was a puzzle solving enthusiast, loved the St. Louis Cardinals, and was an avid Blues Fan. Thomas also enjoyed reading the Archie Comics.
Thomas is survived by a niece, Ashley (Andrew) Cheng; a nephew, Joshua (Donna) Curren; 3 great-nieces, Kora Cheng, Gracie Curren and Raylynne Curren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Carl Curren.
Per the family’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Interment will take place 10 AM, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
Memorials may be made to Illinois School for the Deaf – Jacksonville, IL.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com