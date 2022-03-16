Thomas Milton Guthrie, Jr., 81, died at 8:48 a.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his home in Godfrey. Born January 23, 1941 in Hayti, Missouri, he was the son of Thomas Milton Guthrie, Sr. and Hazel (Shaffer) Guthrie. Tom retired as a supervisor for Continental Can Company in St. Louis, MO. After retirement, Tom was employed part-time for Godfrey Parks and Quality Pontiac. He married the former Barbra Jean Mathias on July 26, 1947. She survives.
Also surviving are: two sons, Thomas S. Guthrie of Wood River, James Guthrie (Carla) of Hartford, and a step-son, Kenneth Zumwalt (Lauri) of Torrington, WY; three step-daughters, Monica Mazur of Alton, Theresa Franklin (Larry) of Alton, Jana Piercey (Bill) of Newport Beach, CA; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Larry Guthrie (Connie) of East Alton, a brother-in-law, James Mathias (Beth), and sisters-in-law, Mary Johnson, and Rita Mathis (Clifford), and a nephew, Larry Guthrie, Jr. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Laura Zumwalt Quiroz, a brother-in-law, Ed and Judy Mathias and a brother-in-law, Chris Johnson,
Tom was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan who never met an umpire he liked. He also enjoyed dining out at local restaurants. He was a long-time member of Alton-Wood River Sportsman's Club.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.