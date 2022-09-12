Thomas Chaney

Thomas G. Chaney, 52 passed away at 7:25pm on Tuesday September 6,2022, in Alton, Illinois. He was born on February 12, 1970, in Alton, the son of the late Clarence Chaney and Ottilia (Wickenhauser) Chaney. Survivors include two sisters and a brother in law: Rosalie and Gary Boyd of Roxana, Marilyn Chaney of Alton, brother and sister in law Michael and Cindy Chaney of Alton, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
He was employed by Hansen Tucking Company as a driver for over 20 years. Thomas loved riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Bush Pilots Motorcycle Club. He also enjoyed gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: William Sherman, Joseph Sherman, James Chaney and Robert Chaney.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.
