Thomas Boerner

Thomas F. Boerner, 84, died at 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 15, 1938 in Godfrey, the son of the late Julius and Blanche (Meyer) Boerner. He was a Marine Corps Vet and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He retired as a farrier at local racetracks. He later went on to work for the Illinois Department of Transportation. On June 1, 1968 in Dellwood, MO., he married Carol Dorn and she survives. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ed Boerner and Bob Boerner and five sisters, Eleanor Siglock, Dorothy Levens, Mary Alice Schmidt, Peggy Tracy and Jean Wagenblast. All services will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
