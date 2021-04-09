Thomas Anthony Papin (90) of Godfrey, IL, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Anthony Health Center in Alton, IL.
Tom was born on July 2, 1930, in Ste. Genevieve, MO, the son of Alfred and Catherine (Caffrey) Papin where he grew up with 6 brothers. He attended Valle Grade School and graduated from Ste. Genevieve High School in 1948. Following high school, Tom served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War where he enjoyed traveling around the world as well as playing basketball on the Navy team. Upon discharge from the U.S. Navy, Tom attended and graduated from University of Missouri-Rolla with a degree in Ceramics Engineering.
Upon graduation from college, Tom began working for Owens-Illinois Glass Company in Alton, IL, where he met and fell in love with Mary Brueggeman. They married on May 21, 1966 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Alton. He worked so closely with their then client, Anheuser Busch, they eventually invited him to come work for them in St. Louis in their quality control department where he later retired. Tom was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church where he was an Extraordinary Minister, usher, greeter, parish council, and basketball coach at many of the area catholic schools; and member of the American Legion in Ste. Genevieve, MO.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Mary, of Godfrey; their children Ann Marie (Tony) Mormino of Yorkville, IL, Lisa (Ted) Critchfield of Grafton, IL and Steven (Jennifer) Papin of Godfrey, his brothers Marvin (Pete) (Carol) Papin of Ste. Genevieve, MO and Eugene (Kathy) Papin of Bryan, OH, and sister JoAnn (Gary) Alms of Chester, IL; sisters-in-law Rosie (Jack) Brueggeman of Alton, IL and Marie (Melvin) Papin of Ste., Genevieve, MO; grandchildren Madeleine, Alex and Nicholas Mormino; Tanner, Samantha (Zachary) Hausman, and Brandon Critchfield; Emily, Joseph and Betsy Papin, along with numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Adrian, Justin, James, Melvin, and Thomas M. Papin and infant sister, brothers and sisters-in-law Loretta (Frank) Allen, Marcella (Harold) Swinney, Mark (Geri) Brueggeman, Honora (Ed) Brunner, Josephine and Robert Brueggeman.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey are entrusted with professional services.
A Memorial Mass will be 10 AM Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.
Interment will immediately follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Godfrey. VFW Post 1308 will perform Military Rites.
Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic School, Godfrey, IL, Valle Schools Foundation, Ste. Genevieve, MO or your local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter.
