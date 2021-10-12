Thomas A. Devers Sr., age 78, of Edwardsville, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born December 2, 1942, in Morganfield, KY, the son of Roy and Gladys (Bartley) Devers. He married Sally Boxleitner on September 1, 1967, in Geneva, IL, and she survives.
Thomas was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He served from October 1962 until February 1964. He retired from American Airlines where he had worked as a Simulation Technician. He enjoyed playing poker with his friends. Thomas also enjoyed golfing at Fox Creek Golf Course.
In addition to his wife, Sally; he is survived by two children and their spouses, Thomas and Janet Devers Jr. of Moro, and Cynthia and Lindell Hughes of Pennelville, NY; his siblings, Bill Devers, George and Donna Devers, and Paul Devers; five grandchildren, Tyler Devers, James Devers, Meghan Hughes, Gage Devers, and Lenze Strokirch; two great-grandchildren, Lova Devers, and Joshua “J.J.” Burton; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Matthew.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 2:00 pm until a time of service at 4:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Cremation rites will follow the service.
