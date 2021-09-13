Theresa “Sam” Rister, 61, Godfrey, died on Friday, September 10, 2021.
She was born on March 13, 1960, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Robert and Mary Alice (McCune) Gaspard.
She married Paul Willis Rister on December 20, 1981, in Mt. Vernon, IL. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2003.
She is survived by her two sons, Paul (Jackie) Rister III of Godfrey, IL and Andrew (Emma) Rister of Alton, IL; sisters, Debbie Gaspard, Maribeth (Joe) Nagy; brothers, Bill Gaspard, James Gaspard, Tim (Pam) Gaspard; two grandsons, Paul Everett and Emerson; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law Helen Rister, and sister Nancy Crawford
Theresa was an avid gardener and loved watching HGTV. She loved to read, especially murder mysteries and science fiction. She also loved to cook and was a good homemaker. She was a loving grandmother who loved spending time with her grandsons, a loving mother to her sons, and a loving wife to her husband.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
Private burial at Fosterburg Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
