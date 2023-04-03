Theresa Hoffamn

Theresa A. Hoffman, 78, passed away 4:04 pm, Thursday, March 30, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born March 27, 1945 in Alton, she was the daughter of William L. and Anna J. (Nowasi) Bienemann.
Theresa had worked as a clerical secretary at St. Joseph Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, reading and bird watching.
On October 16, 1965 in Wood River, she married Lawrence Ronald Hoffman. He survives.
Surviving also are a sister, Agnes Hartsock of East Alton; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 4-6pm, Tuesday at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am, Wednesday.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to 5 A's Animal Shelter.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.