St. Louis
Theodore M. Kasper, 65, of St. Louis, passed away on Wednesday February 15, 2023, at 2:44 am at Anderson Hospital.
He was born on March 21, 1957, in St. Louis, MO, the son of the late Carl and Rosemary (Knobeloch) Kasper.
Theodore enjoyed watching movies and spending time with friends any chance he could get.
Theodore is survived by his son Michael Kasper of St. Louis; Michael’s mother Donna Kasper of Glen Carbon; brother and sister-in-law Dennis and Lory Kasper of St. Charles; nephews Andrew, Jason, and Mark; and several other extended family members and friends.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and professional services will be handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com