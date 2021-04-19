Thelma “Sue” Hoskins, 76, passed away at 6:56 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Christian Hospital NE surrounded by her 4 girls. She was born in the family home, May 30, 1944 in rural Bloomfield, MO the third child of Clyde and Eula (Bland) Unger. She worked in the dietary department at Cedar Hurst of Godfrey for many years. On July 24, 1961 in Fisk, MO she married the love of her life, James “Jim” Hoskins, they shared 32 years of marriage before he passed in 1994.
Whether one knew her as Sue or Susie, the immediate draw of her quick wit, mid-western charm and laughter made one feel right at home with an old friend. Her conversations were telling of a fun-loving person with an engaging spirit and amazing zest for life and adventure. Always with a smile on her face, and loved by everyone, Sue made friends wherever she would go, exchanging in stories even with strangers.
Her most special achievement in life was raising her girls. Sue was proud of her girls and their accomplishments in life, especially all the grandbabies she cherished. SusieMa, was the most special, most endearing title she had and reserved only for those grandbabies and great grandbabies. Her favorite saying was, “I love you to the moon and back”. The amount of love and joy SusieMa had for her entire family was abundant and endless.
Surviving are four daughters: Lisa Hoskins of Litchfield, IL, Sherree Hoskins (Jonna Ricigliano) of Flemington, NJ, Monica Barnett (Steve) of Shipman, IL, Jamie Welton (Matthew Marshall) of New Madrid County, MO, eight grandchildren and one special four-legged fur baby: Nathan Welton, Jimmy Barnett (Veronica), Ariel Welton, Zachary Barnett (Claire Cooley), Logan Ricigliano-Hoskins, Daniel Welton, Stirling Ricigliano-Hoskins, Stephen Welton, and fur baby Cole Hoskins, four great grandchildren: Zaydan, Zylen and Aria Welton and Blaine Barnett, two brothers: Bill Unger (Colleen) of Sikeston, MO and Gary Unger (Paul) of St. Louis, MO and four sisters: Mina Voss of Dexter, MO, Jo Kearnes of Wooster, OH, Kay Anderson (Andy) of Bloomfield, MO and Marilyn Anderson of Bloomfield, MO. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, due to Sue’s love of animals, memorials may be made in her name to the 5 A’s Animal Shelter in Alton IL. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
