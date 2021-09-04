Terry W. Draper, 73, passed away at 9:31am on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his residence. He married the former Deanna “Dee” Brendel on March 4, 1971, in Thailand, and she survives. He was born on July 19, 1948, in Alton, the son of the late Kenneth M. and Mary Nell (Vogel) Draper. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter: Tamara Draper of Edwardsville, his son and daughter in law: Terry W. “T.J.” and Stacy Draper of Glen Carbon, his grandchildren: A. Draper, Blakelyn Draper, Lennox Draper, Hayden Draper, a sister and brother in law: Carole and Wayne Stucky of Topeka, Kansas, a brother and sister in law: Richard and Elizabeth Draper of Pontiac, Illinois, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Terry was formerly employed as the City Manager for the Village of Grafton and later for the City of Mascoutah. He was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Terry was also a member of the Edwardsville American Legion Post #199.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9:30am to 11am on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Pastor Grant Armstrong will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to St. John’s United Methodist Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.