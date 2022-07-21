Terry Slimick, 72, of Sorento, IL, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL.
He was born on July 3, 1950, in Alton, IL, the son of Charles and Twila (Markham) Slimick.
Terry was an Alton High School graduate and the owner/operator of Slimick Heating & Cooling. He loved the outdoors, especially camping, boating, and skiing.
Terry is survived by three daughters Tracy (Randy) Smith of Bethalto, Julie Slimick of Bethalto, and Amy (Matt) Cooper of Bethalto; a son Justin (Jeanette) Ray of Granite City; siblings Darrell (Judy) Slimick of Bethalto, Vanessa (Kevin) Eddinger of Bethalto, Ron (Tammy) Slimick of South Roxana, and Shelley (Glenn) Cauley of Suwanee, GA; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Melinda “Mindy” Slimick, and his parents.
Visitation will be held on Monday July 25, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:30 pm at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Reverend Kendra Hoagland officiating.
Memorials can be made to The American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com