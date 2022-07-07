Terry Joseph Moore, 67, formerly of Wood River, passed away June 28, 2022 at his residence.
Born October 15, 1954 in Wood River, he was the son of Carter E., Jr. "Shorty" and Phyllis J. (Myers) Moore.
He had worked as an assembly man for Chrysler before retiring.
Surviving are his sisters, Cathy (Steven) Wiegand of Wood River and Carla (Gordon) Weller of Rochester, MN, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private service and burial in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.